Indiana DNR searching for missing Osgood man

Carson Hughes. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the disappearance of an Osgood man in Ripley County.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Ripley County dispatch received a report of a missing adult male at Versailles Lake within Versailles State Park.

The vehicle of Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood, was located unlocked with the keys still within the vehicle near the boat ramp and his kayak located on the water nearby.

A search for Hughes was conducted on land and water near where his vehicle was located using thermal and side-scan sonar technologies. The search has been suspended for the night due to darkness and unsafe search conditions. It will continue Saturday morning.

Officials ask that anyone with information on Hughes’ whereabouts call the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

