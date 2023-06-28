Indiana fire marshal talks about 2023 Fourth of July fireworks safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fourth of July is less than a week away, but sales of fireworks are well underway.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones has a warning for anyone who plans to set off fireworks.

“Fireworks do cause fires because they land in the area of mulch sometimes it hits the neighbor’s house sometimes fireworks can catch buildings on fire also so that’s a concern to make sure where they are being used is away from any dry vegetation,” Jones said,

Jones added, “Accidents do happen every year and they can be prevented if moms and dads can really take this to heart and watch their kids and keep people back it will be a lot safer season.”

More than 10,000 fireworks injuries occur in July across the U.S. each year.