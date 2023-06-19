Where to see 2023 fireworks shows in central Indiana
(WISH) — Independence Day is near, and shows with fireworks and one with drones are set across central Indiana.
Sunset during the next few days will be around 9:16 p.m., so expect these shows to take off after that time. Some shows require the purchase of tickets. Many events have added events before the nighttime shows. The event links have details.
June 23
- Wayne County 4-H Fair: Wayne County 4-H Fairgrounds, 861 Salisbury Road, Richmond.
June 24
- Blues, Beer, & BBQ: 11623 E. Washington St., Indianapolis.
- Greenwood Freedom Festival: Craig Park, 10 E Smith Valley Road, Greenwood.
- Hendricks County Rib Fest & BBQ: Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1900 E. Main St., Danville.
- Rockville Lake Park Independence Day Celebration: Rockville Lake Park, 828 Marshall Road, Rockville.
- Spark!Fishers drone show: 2 Municipal Drive, Fishers.
- Waynetown Freedom Festival: Tremaine Park, 101 N. Vernon St., Waynestown.
June 30
- Columbus Regional Health presents QMIX Musical Fireworks 33 Honoring Our Heroes!: AirPark Columbus, 4770 Ray Boll Blvd., Columbus.
- Fireworks & Cruise-in at the Monroe County Fairgrounds: Monroe County Fairgrounds, 5700 W. Airport Road, Bloomington.
- Natural Wonder: Stevie Tribute: Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery, 9061 N. Hancock County Road 700 West, McCordsville.
- Sparks in the Park: Johnson County Park, 3097 E. 32nd St., Nineveh.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 1
- Hayes Apperson Festival: Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo.
- Raccoon Lake Independence Day Fireworks: 1588 South Raccoon Parkeway, Rockville.
- Red, White & Blueberry Festival and Fireworks, Mallow Run Winery, 6964 W. Whiteland Road, Bargersville.
- Ron Bonham Days: Prairie Creek Reservoir, 6400 S. Delaware County Road 575 East, Selma.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 2
- Murphy Aquatic Park Summer Concert Series: Murphy Aquatic Park, 753 S. Hendricks County Road 625 East, Avon.
- Red, White & Boom Fireworks display & Spirit 95 Remote Broadcast: Grace Baptist, 2320 N. Smith Pike, Bloomington.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 3
- Alexandria Fireworks, Alexandria-Monroe Intermediate School, 308 W. 11th St., Alexandria.
- All American Day In The Park With Fireworks: Sarah T. Bolton Park, 1300 Churchman Drive, Indianapolis.
- Anderson Municipal Airport Airshow & Town of Chesterfield Fireworks: Anderson Municipal Airport, 282 Airport Road, Anderson.
- Franklin Firecracker Festival: Franklin Amphitheater, 237 W. Monroe St., Franklin.
- Independence Day Celebration: Eagle Church, 5801 W. Main St., Whitestown.
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Lake Lemon: Lake Lemon, 7599 N. Tunnel Road, Unionville.
- Symphony on the Prairie Star-Spangled Symphony: Conner Prairie,13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
July 4
- Boone County 4th of July Fireworks Show: Lebanon Middle School, 1810 N. Grant St., Lebanon.
- CarmelFest: Carmel Ice Skadium, 1040 Third Ave. SW, Carmel.
- CERA Sports Park and Campground July 4th Weekend: 3989 S. Bartholomew County Road 525 East, Columbus.
- City of Lawrence 4th Fest: Lawrence Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Road, Lawrence.
- Dirt Track Racing: Hornet Special & 4th of July Fireworks: Paragon Speedway, 8486 W. Old State Road 67, Paragon.
- Double Trouble 4th of July Firework Watch Party: Downtown Olly’s, 822 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis.
- Downtown Indy Fourth Fest: American Legion Mall, 700 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis.
- Firecracker Festival: 100 E. Cross St., Edinburgh.
- Fireworks on the Levee: Downtown Muncie, 120 W. Charles St., Muncie.
- Fishers Parks: Nickel Plate District, 6 Municipal Drive; Cyntheanne Park, 12383 Cyntheanne Road; and Geist Reservoir Marina, 11695 Fall Creek Road, Fishers.
- Food Trucks & Fireworks 2023: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way, Danville.
- Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks Festival: Forest Park, 701 Cicero Road, Noblesville.
- Greentown Lions Club Fireworks: Howard County Fairgrounds, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown.
- Hagerstown Fireworks: Hagerstown Airport, 999 S. Washington St., Hagerstown.
- Hummel Park July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza: Guilford Township Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St., Plainfield.
- Independence Day at Minnetrista: Minnetrista Museum & Gardens, 1200 N. Minnstrista Parkway, Muncie.
- Independence Day Celebration: Fairbanks Park, 1100 Girl Scout Lane, Terre Haute.
- Lights Over Morse Lake: 697 W. Jackson St., Cicero.
- Martinsville 4th of July Celebration: Jimmy Nash City Park, 360 N. Home Avenue, Martinsville.
- Memphis Redbirds vs. Indianapolis Indians: Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis.
- Mooresville 4th of July Celebration: Pioneer Park, 1101 N. Indianapolis Road, Mooresville.
- Pittsboro Freedom Celebration: Scamahorn Park, 80 N. Meridian St., Pittsboro.
- Stars and Stripes Celebration: Riehle Plaza and John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge over Wabash River, 200 N. Second St., Lafayette.
- Taste Of The USA 4th Of July Celebration: Skyline Club, 1 American Square (36th floor), Indianapolis.
- Westfield Rocks the 4th: Grand Park Sports Campus, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield.
July 8
- Ellettsville Fireworks Celebration: Edgewood High School, 601 Edgewood Drive, Ellettsville.
- Greenfield Bike Fest: Evangel Church, 1221 E. Main St., Greenfield.
- Marion County Fair: Marion County Fairgrounds, 7300 E. Troy Ave., Indianapolis.
July 15
- Late Model 7th Annual Mike Greig Sr Memorial 75-Lap Figure 8: Indianapolis Speedrome, 802 S. Kitley Ave., Indianapolis.
Want to make a correction or add another event with fireworks? Email gregg.montgomery@wishtv.com.