Indiana Grown: Chicken rentals from Farmer Brad LLC

Indiana Grown: Farmer Brad LLC

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Bradley Wood, owner of Farmer Brad LLC, and his chicken, Junie, join News 8 at Daybreak.

Wood first shares with News 8 one of his farm’s specialties – a chicken rental package.

“It’s a great way for families to see whether or not taking care of backyard chickens is a good fit for their family,” Wood said. “So, I provide the coop, the chickens, the hens, the feed, the water, and give them a buyout option after nine months of rental.”

Wood also explains where he first thought about chicken rentals, the idea stemming from an organization called Rent The Chicken. “The organization was (national), and I was the central and southern Indiana provider for that,” he said.

Wood adds that the chicken coops are mobile and can be easily moved around backyards. “If it’s not a good fit, you call me up, (and) two weeks later, I take everything away and you don’t have to worry about rehoming chickens,” Wood said.

He also shares with News 8 more information on chicken rentals, shows off his automatic chicken waterer, and gives a few tips on what those interested in renting chickens should be aware of.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.

