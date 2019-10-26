Indiana Grown: Innovation Enterprises

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday News 8 highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week Donna Gatza of Innovation Enterprises stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about her business.

It’s a family owned farm that specializes in natural care with the help of goats.

“I had a mid-life career change, compliments of corporate restructuring, and after 24 years in manufacturing I was a little bruised so I decided to do something different,” said Gatza. “I bought myself a small farm in southern Indiana.”

Gatza decided to raise goats on her farm and now she has established a product line that features milk from the animals.

“We started out with soap, then we added other bath and body products,” Gatza said.

The business is in its second year. Click the video to learn more.