Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana trooper suffers injuries in crash on North Split

State trooper suffers minor injuries in crash

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state trooper was injured Wednesday morning after he was hit while sitting in his patrol car in the North Split, police say.

Around 10:30 a.m., a state trooper was sitting in his patrol car protecting a crash scene that was ahead of him when another car slammed into the back of his.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. The trooper suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Officers say that no one was injured in the original crash.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Former interim CEO Nichelle Hayes...
Newsletter /
Family suing Greenwood Park Mall...
I-Team 8 /
Indiana lawmakers propose partial driverless...
News /
Imam dies after shot outside...
National News /
Trump asks US Supreme Court...
News /
Westfield welcomes over 20 US...
Sports /
Boy, 12, hosts sports podcast...
All Indiana /
Avoiding gym memberships, staying fit,...
All Indiana /