Indiana trooper suffers injuries in crash on North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state trooper was injured Wednesday morning after he was hit while sitting in his patrol car in the North Split, police say.

Around 10:30 a.m., a state trooper was sitting in his patrol car protecting a crash scene that was ahead of him when another car slammed into the back of his.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. The trooper suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Officers say that no one was injured in the original crash.