Indianapolis arts and culture journalist Jill Ditmire dies at 56

Photo of Jill Ditmire with WISH-TV photojournalist Marcus Collins on Jan. 3, 2020, at a First Friday art event at Full Circle Nine Gallery at the Circle City Industrial Complex. (Provided Photo/Marcus Collins)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jill Ditmire, a longtime arts and culture journalist who worked in radio and television in Indianapolis, has died at the age of 56, her employer WFYI announced Monday.

Ditmire was the local news anchor during “All Things Considered” and a contributor to “Morning Edition,” “Sound Medicine,” “Art of the Matter  “Curious Mix” and “Wednesday Live at 5:44.” 

Ditmire worked at WISH-TV as a reporter from 2004-2008, along with a number of other news stations in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Detroit. She produced the series “The Good Life” with Indiana Public Television for eight years and for four years co-hosted “Indiana Outdoors,” WFYI said.

Ditmire reported on food and wine often and was owner and buyer for The Mass Ave Wine Shoppe & Cafe.

She was also active with the IndyFringe theater and the Indianapolis Downtown Artists & Dealers Association.

A graduate of Butler University, Ditmire also taught Newswriting 101 at the school.

“Jill was a respected journalist and a tireless advocate for the Indianapolis arts community,” said WFYI CEO and President Greg Petrowich. “More than that, she was a friend and colleague and will be missed by all who knew her.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett called Ditmire “an Indianapolis institution.”

WFYI said plans for services for Ditmire were anticipated at a later date.

