Indianapolis City-County Council unveils proposed redistricting map

The proposed map for the redistricting of the Indianapolis City-County Council on April 4, 2022. (Image Provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The president of the City-County Council on Monday said proposed map for redistricting council seats resulted from what he called the most inclusive process in city history.

Council members will begin discussing the proposed new districts at their Monday night meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. in the City-County Building.

The proposed map set aside a single, dedicated council seat for the Fountain Square and Irvington neighborhoods, which currently are divided among multiple council districts.

The map also shift one seat farther south, a potential Republican gain.

The map first became public on Friday afternoon.

The map follow in-person forums in each of Marion County’s nine townships in January, along with a virtual, countywide town hall. Council President Vop Osili said about 200 people had weighed in on the map in total. Although the number of commenters is small relative to Indianapolis’ population — set at 877,903 in the 2020 Census — Osili said their testimony provided good qualitative data for the process.

The Marion County Republican Party in a Friday statement criticized the use of the law firm Ice Miller to help draw the map, accusing Democrats of drawing them behind closed doors. County party chair Joe Elsener said Hoosiers would not have a chance to hold their leaders accountable for the map without a second round of public hearings.

Osili, a Democrat, said members of the public can comment on the map at a committee hearing scheduled for April 12 or provide online comment between now and then.

Osili said if the council’s rules committee approves the map on April 12, the full council will vote on them on May 2.