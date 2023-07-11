Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announces $89M renovation plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is about to undergo its first significant renovation in nearly 40 years.

Museum and speedway leaders on Tuesday announced the public phase of “The Stories Behind the Spectacle,” an $89 million campaign to fund a complete transformation of the museum.

The new exhibits and experiences will help carry the museum into the future and make it a destination for race fans of all ages, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum President Joe Hale.

“It’s just a very reimagined and creative use of existing space,” Hale told News 8’s Cody Adams. “Everything on the inside is gonna be new, and it’s gonna tell the story of the ‘500.’ We talk about the epic drama of the Indy 500 — it’s really gonna tell that story in a much more entertaining and engaging way.”

The museum has already raised $46 million for the project, including $20 million from the Lilly Endowment.

Work will begin in October with the closing of the basement exhibit area. The museum will completely close to the public in November and reopen in April 2025, just in time for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

During the museum’s closure, race fans will still be able to enjoy track tours, including the popular “Kiss the Bricks” tour.

