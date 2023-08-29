Indianapolis offers 2 major opportunities for local business owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week brings two golden opportunities for many local companies in Indianapolis.

One gives veteran-owned businesses a chance to get in on the ground floor of a major downtown project. The second offers wide-ranging opportunities through government agencies and the airport.

The first business is offering a Veterans Outreach Event tied to the new Indianapolis Convention Center Hotel and Ballroom project going up soon on Pan Am Plaza. It’s through the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development. The goal is to connect businesses owned by former members of the military to the various parts of the new hotel project.

News 8 talked with David Fredricks, the director of the city’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development. He urges any veteran-owned business to attend, regardless of any certification the company may or may not have.

“One of the things we’ll be talking about is how to get folks through that process, especially if there’s an opportunity for them to be involved, ” Fredricks explained. “Whether you’re certified or not, we’ll talk to you.”

Tuesday’s event is from 2-4 p.m. at the AECOM Hunt Studio H, 2450 S. Tibbs Ave.

Fredericks says similar events will follow in the months ahead for all of the various communities his office serves.

The second event this week is called the Diversity Outreach and Reverse Trade Show. Indianapolis International Airport is teaming up with the OMWBD for the event on Thursday from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Downtown Campus.

It’s open to any business owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or has a disability.

As a “reverse” trade show, it turns around the usual scenario of suppliers displaying their wares for buyers; in this case, local agencies show up with needs that local businesses may be able to fulfill.

“The Reverse Trade Show is our office’s annual big event,” Fredricks said.