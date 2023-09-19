Indianapolis opens bridge for Fall Creek Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new portion of Indianapolis’ Fall Creek Trail has opened.

City government leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian bridge near West 17th and Milburn streets, which is west of the Fall Creek waterway. The expansion connected the west side of downtown to Fort Harrison State Park in the city of Lawrence in northeastern Marion County.

The effort of Indianapolis Department of Public Works is one phase of work to connect more than 50 miles of multiuse paths.

Brian Carmen, president of Near North Development Corp., said, “I think it serves at a great point of emphasis and a point of reiteration on just how serious and intentional that the mayor and the city is about increasing connectivity throughout our shared communities.”

The expansion is part of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s $100 million capital plan. The Democrat mayor faces Republican Jefferson Shreve in the Nov. 5 election.

