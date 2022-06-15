Local

Indianapolis pit bull rescue to hold car wash fundraiser to help dog in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis-based pit bull rescue organization will hold a car wash fundraiser this weekend to help one of the dogs it has saved.

Lucci’s House Bully Rescue is on a mission to save abused and abandoned pit bulls.

Laurie Collins, the director and president of LBHR, tells News 8 that the group has fostered more than 300 pit bulls over the last year and is facing about $38,000 in vet bills.

One of the pit bulls saved by the organization is a 4-year-old named Beatrice. Collins says she took Beatrice in after learning she was facing euthanasia at a local shelter.

“They are the most resilient and forgiving breed there is, and they’re the most common breed in shelters and they are the most highly-euthanized breed,” Collins said. “Over 3,000 pit bulls are put to sleep daily.”

Beatrice needs lifesaving surgery that costs $2,000, but only $600 has been raised so far, according to Collins.

To help raise money for the procedure, LHBR will host a “Bubbles for Beatrice” car wash on Sunday outside of Donatos Pizza in New Whiteland.

Collins hopes the car wash will have a huge turnout and that people will show their support for Beatrice and other pit bulls.

“No matter what they’ve been through, they’re forgiving and they just want your love,” Collins said. “Some of them take a little longer to come around, but with patience, love, and consistency, we’ve not had one that we couldn’t get into a home and do well.”

LHBR will have another car wash fundraiser on July 2 to help two other pit bulls, Crew and Fawn. Proceeds will go toward their medical bills and behavioral training.