Indianapolis Public Library honors Día del Niño with Be My Neighbor Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library‘s Central branch is inviting families to celebrate cultural diversity this weekend.

The library is hosting Be My Neighbor Day in honor of Día del Niño. The event aims to promote literacy and community engagement.

Keshia McEntire, public relations manager at Indianapolis Public Library explained the holiday’s significance, “It’s a holiday that originated in Mexico in 1925, celebrating the importance of children in our lives.”

Attendees can expect a variety of engaging activities, including bilingual storytimes and free Spanish-language books, fostering connections with the library and promoting literacy in multiple languages.

Activities include bilingual storytimes, Silly Safari animal shows, and performances by Grammy-winning artist 123 Andrés. Daniel Tiger from PBS Kids will also make an appearance.

McEntire added the event’s focus on fun and community involvement, saying, “It’s really just an event to allow children to find ways to have fun, but also give back to their community and celebrate things that help build early literacy skills.”

The event is happening on Saturday at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Library, 40 E St Clair St., from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Parking is available in the library’s garage and nearby streets