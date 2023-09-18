Indianapolis Urban League previews voting rights event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday night, members of the Indianapolis Urban League will host a public discussion to get voters prepared for the upcoming election.

The event is called “The Truth About the Booth” and it aims to walk people through their rights and the importance of voting.

A group called The Exchange will lead the conversation. The Exchange is the young professional arm of the Indianapolis Urban League with members between the ages of 21 and 40.

IUL will host “The Truth About the Booth Voting Rights Discussion” on Monday from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Amp at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis.

Kelly Doucet, the president of The Exchange, along with Civic Engagement co-chair Allissa Impink joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the event.

“Our goal is to do professional and personal development and social networking opportunities, but we are doing a really big push in advocacy and civic engagement, particularly when it comes to young black professionals in Indianapolis. So that is most of our goal in making sure that young black professionals in Indianapolis feel welcome and that they have an opportunity to feel like they belong here as well. And belonging means voicing your opinions by voting,” Doucet said.

The Truth About the Booth graphic. (Provided Photo/IUL)

At Monday’s event, a panel of community organizations will provide information on the voting process, voting rights, and the importance of voting in every election.

“We really want to ensure that everyone has a wonderful community to reside in, whether that’s education, whether that’s affordable housing or that’s equitable economic mobility, and all of that is determined by who we choose to vote and lead for us here in Indianapolis. We want to ensure that all of our young professionals are aware of what to vote, how to vote, who to vote for, when to vote. We want to ensure that they come this evening so that they can ensure that they have the advocacy and all the information that they need to cast their vote,” Impink said.

