Indianapolis woman turning 105: Love is key to long life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman turning 105 this week got a special surprise on Saturday.

Ora Dodson was born on Nov. 12, 1914.

Her church, Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church invited all her friends and family for the special celebration.

Dodson told News 8 her secret for a long and happy life is simple:

“My pastor, Rev. Rose, always said, ‘Love everybody regardless of whether they love you or not.’ So, that’s my motto. Whether you love me or not, it’s all right. Because not but one man that loves me and I know, and that’s God,” said Dodson.

The centenarian is still very active and even sings at her church every week.