Indianapolis Zoo searching for missing macaw

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Zoo)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female macaw is missing from the Indianapolis Zoo. Her name is Vineyard.

Staff noticed two macaws, one male and one female, were missing Wednesday afternoon. The male’s name is Orchard.

The zoo’s animal care team found both macaws in a local neighborhood close to the zoo. Orchard came down from the tree and was returned to the zoo. Staff are still working to bring Vineyard home.

The zoo says macaws fly the perimeter of the zoo freely several times a day. They say it’s common for birds to hang out in trees near the zoo.

