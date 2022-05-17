Local

INDOT discovers tunnel in Frankfort

by: Amani Gates
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Crew members of Indiana Department of Transportation discovered an unexpected tunnel on East Walnut Street.

What is now the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort City Building, “Old Stoney,” used to be a high school and middle school in which they shared a gym. Students used to travel back and forth between the two schools using tunnel.

Workers have created a solution to keep the project moving forward but INDOT did not share what that solution is.

Frankfort is about a 50-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

