INDOT to close 2 bridges near I-70 for repairs in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two bridges will be closed in Marion County for repairs, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT announced Thursday morning that the following bridges will be closed:
- Cumberland Road. Bridge over I-70
- German Church Road Bridge over I-70
The department says the Cumberland Road bridge will be shutdown sometime in April until the end of May. The German Church Road bridge will be closed May 3 until September.
The closures, according to the department, is for full bridge replacements.
Additionally, INDOT said some of the lanes of I-70 eastbound and westbound may be closed during bridge construction.