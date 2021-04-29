Local

INDOT to close 2 bridges near I-70 for repairs in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two bridges will be closed in Marion County for repairs, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT announced Thursday morning that the following bridges will be closed:

Cumberland Road. Bridge over I-70

German Church Road Bridge over I-70

The department says the Cumberland Road bridge will be shutdown sometime in April until the end of May. The German Church Road bridge will be closed May 3 until September.

The closures, according to the department, is for full bridge replacements.

Additionally, INDOT said some of the lanes of I-70 eastbound and westbound may be closed during bridge construction.