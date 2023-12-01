INDOT to introduce ramp metering on I-465 by the end of the year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-465 will soon have stop lights on some of the on-ramps to control how many cars enter the highway during peak hours.

This is called ramp metering. The lights are controlled by sensors in the pavement on I-465 and the on-ramps, and these determine when there is a gap in traffic before allowing a car to merge. When the light is green only one car is allowed to enter the highway.

“If a gap in traffic is identified, the signal at the ramp will allow traffic to enter 465,” Garrett said. “Based on that real time data from the sensors, that’s what going to tell those signals to let traffic flow.”

There is also a signal at the end of the ramp to make sure traffic does not back up onto the road.

According to INDOT, the following locations will have ramp metering on the southeast portion of I-465:

Emerson Ave.

Southeastern Ave.

Shadeland Ave.

Brookville Rd./U.S. 52

Washington St./U.S. 40

Natalie Garrett is an INDOT strategic communications director. She said these lights could help to improve safety.

“Those will control the frequency at which drivers can enter 465,” Garrett said. “They will be turned on during peak travel times. Think morning rush, evening rush. In between those times, they will flash yellow.”

Garrett said this area of I-465 experiences a lot of congestion and crashes, and this could help alleviate that.

“This is a way we can use technology and existing facilities to improve mobility and safety,” said Garrett.

This project will also implement a variable speed limit on this section of I-465. These are digital speed limit signs that can be adjusted to be slower as necessary.

“The speed limit can be adjusted in 5 mph increments based on weather, crashes, and traffic incidents,” said Garrett.

These stop lights and sensors have already been installed, and INDOT said it hopes to have them go live by the end of the year.