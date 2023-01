Local

Indy-area rescue pup makes Puppy Bowl team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all dog lovers! People can now submit their votes for their favorite dog from each team in the 2023 Puppy Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl takes place on the day of the Super Bowl each year.

The game features adoptable puppies from across the U.S., from a Native American organization, Dominica, and the West Indies.

An Indianapolis rescue dog will play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX in February.