Indy Black Lives Matter protests after death of Minneapolis man in police custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Black Lives Matter was joined by dozens of people from all backgrounds at Monument Circle on Friday, standing in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis after George Floyd was killed by a police officer.

Indianapolis is among the many cities across the country feeling the pain of police brutality. James Wilson, CEO of Circle Up Indy, said it’s been a tough few days.

“I have to say that we’re traumatized right now,” said Wilson. “It’s that continual trauma that’s taking effect.”

Floyd’s death sparked riots in Minneapolis, as some businesses and a police precinct were destroyed.

“The killing of George Floyd was the spark, but the tinder that set off with years of similar brutalities and killings of African Americans all over the country,” said IU senior lecturer Carl Weinberg.

People in Indianapolis are still mourning Dreasjon Reed, 21, who was shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer in early May.

“All of that is weighing down on people, and frankly, the fact that we have leaders of both political parties, either speaking in a hostile or dismissive way toward the concerns of African Americans, all of that, I think, combines to produce this kind of social explosion,” Weinberg said.

People who spoke to News 8 hope things can get better in the future.

“As a community, as a collective group, organizations, individuals, even the media spreading the message,” said Wilson. “The positive things that are going on in our community — that’s when we see growth.”