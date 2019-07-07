Indy Eleven hosts watch parties for Women’s World Cup title match

REIMS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team’s second goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup title match Sunday morning.

The game is played in France, but you can celebrate with local fans at three Indy Eleven sponsored watch parties.

Downtown Indianapolis – City Market (West Plaza), 222 E. Market St.

Broad Ripple – Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.

Carmel – Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd.

Indy Eleven staff will be at all locations with giveaways and tickets to its next home game later this month.

Live coverage of the game will kick off Sunday at 11 a.m.

