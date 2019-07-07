Indy Eleven hosts watch parties for Women’s World Cup title match

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup title match Sunday morning.
The game is played in France, but you can celebrate with local fans at three Indy Eleven sponsored watch parties.
- Downtown Indianapolis – City Market (West Plaza), 222 E. Market St.
- Broad Ripple – Union Jack Pub, 924 Broad Ripple Ave.
- Carmel – Midtown Plaza, 365 Monon Blvd.
Indy Eleven staff will be at all locations with giveaways and tickets to its next home game later this month.
Live coverage of the game will kick off Sunday at 11 a.m.
For more information, head here.