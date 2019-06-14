Indy Fuel names new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Fuel have a new head coach.

Doug Christiansen has been hired by the Indianapolis minor league team.

The new coach and the team’s owner Sean Hallett stopped by Daybreak Friday.

Christiansen said he had two main objectives in his position as the team leader: winning hockey games and developing players so they are able to help the Chicago Blackhawks win a Stanley Cup.

During his coaching search, Hallett mentioned several things he was looking for in a coach. He wanted someone who had demonstrated leadership ability both on the ice and in the community, the ability to recruit and someone who had experience at the professional level.