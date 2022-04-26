Local

Indy mother shares her son’s struggle with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — April is Autism Awareness Month.

It’s a neurodevelopmental disability.

Lucas, 6, goes to therapy at Easterseals Crossroads for autism.

“When you have autism, you face challenges with social communication,” said Tracy Gale, director of autism and behavior at Easterseals Crossroads. “So that might be like getting stuck on certain topics or certain toys or certain objects. It might be engaging in some repetitive movements or making repetitive sounds.”

Mary Shiera, Lucas’s mother, said he was diagnosed at 18 months old.

“He did not talk and he used to have eye contact,” said Shiera. “He was in his own world.”

Gale said the amount of people diagnosed has increased.

“One in 43 people will be diagnosed with autism,” she said. “We know it’s a widespread problem.”

Gale said they try to diagnose people with the disability as early on as possible.

“For me it’s just a diagnosis and we work and I see the achievement,” said Shiera. “And I have awesome people around me. I see they can be normal kids. For me, it’s just a path right now.”