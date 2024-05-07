Judge postpones Delphi murders trial following defense’s request for ‘more time to present’

The Allen County courthouse seen on May 7, 2024. Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen was due in Allen County court for a special motions hearing less than a week ahead of the jury selection for this murder trial. (WISH Photo/Mytch Springer)

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The trial for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen has been pushed back until later this year.

The push comes following a motions hearing on Tuesday meant to discuss the state’s request to censor pieces of the defense’s argument to the jury.

During the hearing, the defense expressed worry that the prosecution would take too much time during the trial, and requested 15 working days for the defense.

The current trial was set for May 13 – 31. Judge Gull responded by saying she couldn’t ask the jury to extend past the dates already set for May, adding that two and a half weeks should be sufficient time for the case.

Prosecution replied saying that they tried to “cut the fat” as sufficiently as possible, and planned to call 45 witnesses with a projected end date of May 25, which would give the prosecution seven days to present outside of jury selection.

This would leave the defense team with five days to bring their findings before the court. “What it sounds like to me is that they can present evidence until the cows come home,” Allen’s attorney Bradley Rozzi said.

Gull also said it was not her job to “micromanage” the communication between prosecutors and the defense, and said she would have allowed more time if asked by the defense sooner.

After a five-minute recess, the defense removed their request for a speedy trial. The prosecution maintained they were ready to start the trial on May 13.

The new dates for the trial were slated for Oct. 14, 2024 – Nov. 15, 2024. Gull said after providing the new trial dates, that “if you can’t try this case in a month, there is something wrong.”

Rozzi replied, “You don’t know anything about this case, so how do you know how long this will take.”

Gull responded by saying with all her experience, it was bold of them to assume she didn’t know how long it would take.

The next court hearings are May 21 – 23 in Carroll County to hear several different motions. It was unclear which ones would be brought before the court.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with further information.