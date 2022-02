Local

Indy Parks family centers offer shelter as extreme weather hits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those looking for somewhere to go during the winter storm can take shelter at 13 Indy Parks family centers across the city.

The 13 family centers will be open at the following times on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday:

Bethel Park Family Center (2850 Bethel Ave.) — 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Thursday and 12-8 p.m. Friday

Brookside Park Family Center (3500 Brookside Parkway S. Drive) — 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Thursday and 12-8 p.m. Friday

Christian Park Family Center (4200 English Ave.) — 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, 12-8 p.m. Thursday and 12-8 p.m. Friday

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center (1616 E. 25th St.) — 12-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center (2345 Pagoda Drive) — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Krannert Park Family Center (605 High School Road) — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Municipal Gardens Family Center (1831 Lafayette Road) — 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 4-8 p.m. Friday

Rhodius Park Family Center (1720 W. Wilkins St.) — 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-8 p.m. Friday

Riverside Park Family Center (2420 N. Riverside E. Drive) — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Thatcher Park Family Center (4649 W. Vermont St.) — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Washington Park Family Center (3130 E. 30th St.) — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Watkins Park Family Center (2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.) — 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 3-8 p.m. Friday

Windsor Village Park Family Center (6510 E. 25th St.) — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday

More information can be found on the Indy Parks website.