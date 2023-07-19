IndyCar strengthens rear-wheel hubs after tire flies over fence at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar, along with their partner, Dallara, plans to update the wheel hubs of their NTT Indycar Series cars.

The announcement comes after a rear tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood’s car after a collision with Felix Rosenqvist at this year’s Indy 500.

The wheel hit and totaled Robin Matthews’ car. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway gave Matthews a new car in June.

The update involves strengthening the rear-wheel bearing retaining nut by 60%.

It will be distributed to all IndyCar entries and will be required for this weekend’s Hy-Vee IndyCar rece weekend doubleheader at Iowa Speedway.

“It is Dallara’s mission, along with INDYCAR and all of the racing series we work with, to maintain and continuously improve safety based upon the highest standards,” Dallara CEO Stefano dePonti said. “After completing a detailed analysis of the accident during this year’s Indy 500, together with INDYCAR we have reached the conclusion that the outcome was the consequence of an unusual and never experienced set of circumstances.”