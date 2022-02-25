Local

IndyGo breaks ground on Purple Line; construction to begin March 7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo wants to make transit in the city more accessible for everyone.

The municipal corporation that’s managed the city’s bus transit system since 1975 broke ground Friday on the Purple Line project, which is expected to begin running in two years City and state representatives called it a milestone for the Indianapolis and Lawrence communities.

Inez Evans, president and chief executive officer of IndyGo, said at a groundbreaking ceremony, “We’re about to embark on a two-year journey of a few traffic delays, but some phenomenal transformational infrastructure in transit improvements.”

The 15.2-mile project will create a route in the cities and upgrade parts of IndyGo Route 39 along the corridors of East 38th Street and North Post Road. The Purple Line will run along Capitol Street, Meridian Street, 38th Street and Post Road, and will stop at the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Lawrence. The project will include electric buses.

Kelley Brookins, regional administrator for the Federal Transit Administration, said at the groundbreaking ceremony, “New jobs and improved access to jobs, economic development and redevelopment, reduced impact of climate change, and more sustainable community and creating more equitable transit systems, these are the kinds of benefits that we’ll see.”

The $188 million project includes a bus-only lane, real-time displays of arrival times, about 10 miles of sidewalks, more than 350 Americans with Disabilities Act curb ramps, and new street paving. Phases of the construction will be spread out across six different construction areas along the Purple Line to minimize the impact on transportation.

Transit user Kendra Johnson says she and her family depend on public transportation to get around the city. “Sometimes, I have to go with that particular family member to help them take care of what they need to do.”

Johnson is excited about Purple Line. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the Purple Line better helps the community here.”

Construction is anticipated to begin about March 7, with the line expected to open for service in 2024. People can go online to learn more about the Purple Line.

Right now, IndyGo has a Red Line that runs from 66th Street and College Avenue, through downtown, and south to the University of Indianapolis.