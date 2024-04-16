Search
IndyGo reveals first look at a Purple Line bus

New IndyGo Purple Lune Bus (Provided Photo/IndyGo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo revealed on Tuesday a first look at the new purple line bus.

The 60-foot electric battery buses use near zero-emission propulsion systems, which will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution, the company says.

The buses will take charge from solar panels on top of IndyGo’s West Campus facility, located at West Washington Street.

The Purple Line is scheduled to launch later this year and will run 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence.

This story was created from a script that aired on WISH-TV.

The Purple Line bus (Provided Photo/IndyGo)

