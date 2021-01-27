IPS expands health care curriculum at Crispus Attucks, Arsenal Tech

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools students interested in the medical field can now earn money and college credit while attending high school.

Hardon Educational Institute has teamed up with Crispus Attucks High School and Arsenal Technical High School to expand their health care curriculum.

Through a state apprenticeship program, students can earn up to 40 college credits toward an associate degree at Ivy Tech Community College while they are still in high school. The students also can earn several health care industry certifications, and will work in paid positions with area long-term care and home health care companies.

“This has been a long time coming, about two years now, and we’re just so excited to be able to increase access to these types of programs that are just so critical to not only our workforce, but also for our communities,” said Brandi London, chief executive officer of Hardon Educational Institute.

Some students will have the chance to be admitted into the IU Health Fellowship program to help them get jobs within the organization.