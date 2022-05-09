Local

IPS requiring masks at Center for Inquiry at School 84 due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One school within Indianapolis Public Schools is requiring masks starting Monday because of coronavirus.

A mask mandate is returning at Center for Inquiry School 84 “due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in several grades,” an IPS spokesperson confirmed Friday to News 8.

Masks are required on buses and indoors for the school’s students, staff, and visitors through May 24, the district’s last day of school.

Staff, students, and visitors will also need to mask up during field trips and community events.

The K-8 school has 450 students and 28 staff. The school is located on 57th Street between North Meridian Street and North College Avenue.

Center for Inquiry School 84 is the only IPS school with a mask requirement.