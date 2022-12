Local

It’s not too late to donate toys for WISH Tree and Toys for Tots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV and Toys for Tots are working to make Christmas brighter across Central Indiana. Thanks to our partners for joining us in the annual WISH Tree!

You can donate new, unwrapped toys at any of our sponsor locations.

You can also make donations online at Toys For Tots.

Ed Martin Acura

M/I Homes

Colt Moving

National Bank of Indianapolis

Indy Roof