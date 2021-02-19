IU and Purdue create a joint agriculture law degree

INDIANAPOLIS, WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana University and Purdue University are partnering on a first-of-its-kind dual degree that focuses on agricultural law. Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics and IU’s McKinney School of Law have created the first MJ-MS agricultural economics and law program in the nation.

Students who complete the program will receive a Master of Science in ag econ from Purdue and a Master of Jurisprudence from IU.

“This new program will provide students with a multidisciplinary education in agricultural economics and law and equip them to make creative and significant contributions to their companies, the food and agribusiness industries and food and agriculture policies,” said Karen Plaut, dean of Purdue’s College of Agriculture.

The schools say Purdue provides the economics insight of the food system, while IU provides the understanding of regulatory oversight.

“This unique offering capitalizes on the strengths of both universities to provide an essential foundation in agricultural law,” said Plaut.

Students would first receive an MS degree from Purdue after completing 21 credits from Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics and 15 credits from the IU McKinney School of Law. The student would receive the MJ degree after completing an additional set of 15 law credits from IU McKinney School of Law.

“We are delighted to partner with Purdue on this important initiative as it will distinguish graduates in the dynamic agricultural law industry and equip them with the tools they need to be effective changemakers and leaders in this growing field,” said Cynthia Adams, IU McKinney vice dean and clinical professor of law.

Both programs are now accepting applications for the program. Prospective students must separately apply to and are accepted by both universities.