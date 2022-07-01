Local

Large flyover on North Split now open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A flyover bridge linking I-65 to I-70 at the North Split opened Friday morning.

Drivers on southbound I-65 will use the new flyover, spanning from College Avenue to Lewis Street, to connect to eastbound I-70. It’s the largest structure in the North Split project.

The on-ramp from Delaware/11th Street to I-70 eastbound also opened Friday morning, with traffic being routed directly onto the flyover, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

The project to reconfigure the nearly 50-year-old North Split in downtown Indianapolis began in May 2021. Construction is expected to wrap up by fall.

