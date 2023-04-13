Lawsuit targets high-capacity magazine used in Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

ROCHESTER, New York (WISH) — Two of the people wounded and the family of one man who died in the mass shooting in April 2021 at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis have sued the maker and the distributors of a high-capacity ammunition magazine used by the killer.

The complaint was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, N.Y., by attorneys for the estate of Jaswinder Singh; Harpreet Singh and Lakhwinder Kaur, who were wounded; and Singh’s wife, Dilpreet Kaur.

Eight people were killed in the mass shooting reported to Indianapolis police shortly before 11:10 p.m. April 15, 2021, at the FedEx facility at 8951 Mirabel Road, just south of the I-70 interchange at AmeriPlex Parkway. Five people were wounded.

A 19-year-old man killed himself inside the building after the shooting.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial to present the complaint against distributor South Carolina-headquartered American Tactical Inc., its president and marketing director, Germany-headquartered magazine manufacturer Schmeisser GmbH, and distributor of Schmeisser GmbH accessories, Slovenian-based 365 Plus. The lawsuit also seeks monetary damages, and an injunction to stop the supply of high-capacity ammunition magazines (HCMs) to the public without safeguards.

The complaint says it was filed in New York where American Tactical is incorporated. State officials in 2021 passed to allow civil cases against the gun industry by calling the illegal marketing and sale of firearms a “public nuisance.”

The lawsuit says HCMs are marketed to young men who feel the need to harm others to prove their strength and who have militaristic delusions of fighting in a war or a video game.

The complain also says that HCMs “are not necessary, or even useful, for lawful self-defense or hunting. They are, however, very useful for killing large numbers of people quickly, before the user can be stopped as he reloads.”

The killer in the FedEx fired all 60 rounds in the Schmeisser GmbH magazine in a matter of seconds from an AR-15-style firearm, the lawsuit says. It also reports that the killer armed himself with multiple HCMs.

“While soldiers in a combat zone may need to shoot many people quickly, HCMs in the civilian context are, as a practical matter, useful only to engage in mass assaults on other civilians or law enforcement — that is, mass shootings,” the lawsuit continues. “This case is about what happens when companies recklessly design, market, sell, and distribute these accessories to the general public — indiscriminately and without adherence to reasonable safeguards.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a few days after the mass shooting that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a trace on the weapons the killer had, and learned he had legally bought them in July and September of 2020.

A spokesman for American Tactical told News 8 by email on Thursday afternoon that the company has no comment at this time.

In a statement shared by his lawyers, Singh’s son wrote: