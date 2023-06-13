Madam Walker Legacy Center prepares for 2nd annual Legacy Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is hosting its signature fundraiser, the Legacy Fest, on Juneteenth weekend.

Kristian Stricklen, president of the center, joined Daybreak to talk about the second annual event.

The event will kick off with the sold out Legacy Ball and Legacy Concert on Friday, June 16, and will be Roaring ’20s themed. Seven time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will headline the black tie concert.

Knight will also be inducted into the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame.

On Saturday and Sunday, Indiana University and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis will host a free block party in partnership with the center.

The kid-friendly party will have food trucks and performances. There will also be a Juneteenth brunch on Sunday.

