Man dead after car crashes, burst into flames on I-65

UPDATE: Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday night that a man from Tennessee died in the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police confirmed Saturday that an I-65 crash took the life of a man from Tennessee.

News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes were closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.

Indiana State Police say they received calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi around 3:36 p.m. Police say a car struck a semi causing the car to completely engulf in flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department assisted and extinguished the flames. Police say the car was heavily damaged. The driver, Eduard Chekhun, 28, of Sevierville, Tennessee was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police say they believe the Chekhun was driving a black 2015 BMW at a high speed. They say he struck the rear end of a semi tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic due to congested traffic ahead. Investigators say they believe the car immediately caught fire.

Police say the driver of the semi was not injured. The crash caused southbound lane closures on I-65 for three hours, police say.