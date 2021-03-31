Local

Man found dead along White River near downtown Indy

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found Wednesday afternoon by a teenager walking along the White River.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they have a death investigation underway after the body was found about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near West 10th Street and North White River Parkway West Drive.

The body may belong to a man who was homeless and camping under a bridge, police said. No foul play is suspected.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death.

Police say the body is not that of a 16-year-old boy who disappeared around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday in the White River after the canoe he was in went over the Emrichsville Dam.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Madam Walker Legacy Center names Kristian Stricklen as new president

Celebrating Women's History /

Wednesday evening forecast

Video Forecast /

Biden administration asks for more time to decide whether to turn Trump’s taxes over to the House

National /

Cold start to April ahead

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.