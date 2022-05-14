Local

Man killed in car crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed a man around 8 a.m. Friday.

Police say the investigation started when they noticed a black 2005 Saturn passenger car traveling southbound on County Road 1000 East near County Road 250 North. Investigators identified the driver as Daniel L. Sallee, 63, of Elizabethtown, Indiana.

Police say Salle was traveling over the speed limit. During his travel he approached a Seymour Community Schools’ bus that was stopped on the road to pick up students. Investigators say Salle hit his breaks to avoid hitting the bus and overturned off the road.

Salle was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither the bus driver nor the students boarding the bus were hurt. The crash is still under investigation.