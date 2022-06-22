Local

Marion County prosecutor hosting youth basketball clinic to build positive relationship with kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids will have the chance to shoot hoops and build a positive relationship with Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears during a youth basketball clinic on Wednesday.

Mears will host two free clinics at Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts to teach the fundamentals of basketball.

The first clinic, from 10 a.m. to noon, is for children in the fifth and sixth grades. The second clinic, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., is for kids in grades seven and eight. Registration for the event is now closed.

Mears says that this event is to build positive relationships with young people and their families and it’s the best form of crime prevention.

“We need to start those intervention points with young people younger and younger. When you’re talking about people that are going into fifth or sixth grade, when we’re talking about 9 and 10-year-olds, we see that as an opportunity to create a positive experience and a positive reaction with kids in our community,” Mears said. “So, as they grow older, hopefully, they’ll change that perception of law enforcement and will change that perception of prosecutor’s offices and the criminal justice system.”

Mears says the relationships he’s made on the court are among the most influential for him, and he hopes to make a lasting impact.

Each participant will receive a youth basketball clinic T-shirt for use during the event.