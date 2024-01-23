Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to host blood drive in honor of fallen officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A blood drive is underway in downtown Indianapolis in honor of fallen officers. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is hosting it from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor lobby of their office located at 251 East Ohio Street.

Tuesday marks 13 years since the deadly shooting of IMPD Officer David Moore. The drive started as a tribute to him and is a partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

The prosecutor’s office says after Moore was shot, the critical need for blood donations was highlighted, and more than 130 people donated blood in honor of Moore.

Sadly, Moore passed away due to his injuries.

Since then, the office has held a blood drive in honor of fallen officers. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a press release, “Years ago, we saw hundreds of people come together to address the critical need for blood during a tragic and turbulent time for our city— since that day in 2011 we have sadly experienced more loss over the years. When honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of our community, there is no better way than by saving a life through a blood donation.”

In the years since Officer Moore was killed, IMPD Officer Rod Bradway, IMPD Officer Perry Renn, Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan, IMPD Officer Breann Leath, and Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm have lost their lives in the line of duty in Marion County.

The prosecutor’s office said, “This blood drive will be held in honor of those fallen officers who swore to protect our community.”