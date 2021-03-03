Mayor Hogsett, IMPD set to launch mobile mountain bike skills park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Mayor Hogsett and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will introduce a mobile mountain bike skills park called Project GEAR.

The announcement will be made at Clif Bar Baking Company of Indianapolis on Wednesday at 2:30 pm.

It’s to help build relationships between IMPD officers and the communities they serve, particularly those impacted by violence.

Project GEAR will be an extension of the Headquarters Mountain Bike Park at IMPD’s North District Headquarters that was created in 2015. It’s where officers host bike safety rodeos for schools and other community events.

Both headquarters and Project GEAR were made possible by community sponsors, including the Indy Public Safety Foundation and Clif Bar Baking Company of Indianapolis.