Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis.

UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry.

Their event at Washington Square Mall focused on teaching how to interact with police when stopped with a loaded firearm in a car.

A local pastor also took time to talk about conflict-resolution and changing mentalities that lead to violent action.

Multiple groups including the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the mall sponsored the event.