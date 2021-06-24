Local

New fire station to be built in northeast Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Fire Department is getting a new fire station on the northeastern side of town.

According to Fishers Fire and Emergency Services, the new station, Station 397, will be on 136th Street just east of Moorcroft Drive. A groundbreaking for the construction is expected this fall, with completion of the project anticipated for fall of 2022.

“Establishing the seventh fire station in one of Fishers’ fastest growing areas allows us to provide improved service to those residents living on the eastern portion of our community,” said Fishers Fire and Emergency Services Chief Steven Orusa in a press release sent to News 8. “We look forward to continuing our services to these residents and joining the neighborhood.”

The new facility will be 13,600 square feet and have three drive-through apparatus bays. Ten career firefighters will work out of the station on about two acres of land.

A fire engine and an ALS ambulance will operate out of the station.

The design of the station will be similar to Station 393 on Allisonville Road.