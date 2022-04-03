Local

Noblesville nonprofit sending 1M meals to Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees who fled the war wait for receiving assistance at the entrance at the city humanitarian volunteer center for helping refugees, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the city of Odesa, Ukraine 02 April 2022. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — A Noblesville nonprofit is sending over a million meals for relief in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Since 1973, Noblesville-based International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES) has been providing “Help & Hope” to people in the United States and around the world.

One of IDES’ programs is its meal packing initiative – GAP. GAP stands for “God Always ProvIDES.” This program partners with churches and volunteers all over the U.S. to pack nutritious meals for those in need, both locally in the United States and abroad. IDES is currently shipping four containers of GAP meals, which is over 150,000 pounds of food and more than 1 million meals. This food will be used for Ukrainian refugees in surrounding countries with a goal of transporting meals into Ukraine for Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs).

In addition to these meals, IDES has already sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid to provide supplies and food for many people in Ukraine as well as to IDES’ partners in the surrounding countries. IDES partners are opening their facilities to house Ukrainian refugees and provide them with shelter, food, clothing, and additional supplies.

While there are many needs in Ukraine, these opportunities allow people a tangible way to get involved. Individuals can provide physical items that will go directly to the Ukrainian people who are in desperate need of help.

For more information about IDES and its relief efforts, the GAP meal packing program, or additional programs, please visit ides.org.