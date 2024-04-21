Phase 2 of State Road 32 project begins this week

he Indiana Department of Transportation is nearing the end of Phase 1 of the Reconstructing State Road 32 project in Noblesville. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is nearing the end of Phase 1 of the Reconstructing State Road 32 project in Noblesville.

This coming week, the goal is to switch traffic on Tuesday evening, April 23, then begin Phase 2. This phase will involve a closure of SR 32 (Conner Street) from just west of 9th Street to just east of 14th Street which will last 30 to 45 days.

Pedestrian access to all businesses along Conner Street will be maintained, and a north/south pedestrian crossing on the west side of the Conner/9th intersection will be in place.

Stay up to date on this project by signing up for the newsletter at this link. You can also catch updates on Facebook, X, and by going to ReconstructingSR32.com.