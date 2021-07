Local

Noblesville police ID officer who shot, wounded man

The name of the Noblesville police officer who shot and injured a man was revealed on July 27, 2021. (WISH Photo from video)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville Police Department on Tuesday identified the name of the officer who shot and wounded a man last Wednesday.

Sergeant Jordan Granger, 35, is a 10-year veteran of NPD. Police say he was working as a field supervisor on the day of the shooting.

Granger is on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Body camera footage of the incident has been provided to Carmel Police Department, who are investigating the incident.