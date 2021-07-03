Local

Noblesville preparing for July 4 festivities

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The Fourth of July Fireworks Parade and Festival in Noblesville is just one day away.

Many families have made downtown Noblesville the place to be for decades on July 4.

Mayor Chris Jensen told News 8 he is expecting a huge turnout.

“We are rooted in tradition in the city of Noblesville. This is one that has not gotten away, it will not go away, so bring your A game. We’re ready to show central Indiana or wherever anybody wants to travel from how to have a good time,” Jensen said.

The parade starts at Ivy Tech Community College at 4:30 p.m..

Jensen says there will be more than 50 floats, including some highlighting local businesses and non-profits. Moonshot Toys says they will have toys and activities outside of their store front ahead of the parade.

“It’s actually the longest running independence day parade in Central Indiana,” Moonshot Toys’ Josh Cecil said. “We’re super excited to be a part of it. We’ve got a really cool float that’s going to be in the parade. Of course were excited to be out in the community.”

There was no hand-to-hand contact between participants in the parade and spectators, including candy given to children during the pandemic, but it will be allowed this year.

Inflatables and face painting activities will also resume at Forrest Park from 6-10 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Jensen says there will be no public parking available inside the park, but the city will run a free trolley service throughout the event and will have additional transportation following the fireworks show to help guests return to their vehicles.