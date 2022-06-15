Local

Noblesville schools announce new superintendent

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Noblesville school district announced Daniel Hile as the new superintendent on Wednesday. His contract begins July 1.

Hile is replacing Beth Niedermeyer, who is retiring at the end of the month. He’ll be transitioning from his current role as superintendent of Smith-Green Community Schools in Churubusco, Indiana, where he also served as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher.

“The community is grateful to Dr. Beth Niedermeyer and appreciates everything she has done for Noblesville Schools,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in a statement. “I want to welcome Dr. Daniel Hile and his family to Noblesville. A passionate advocate for public education, Hile is known for his leadership, communications, professionalism, and community involvement and I look forward to working with him.”