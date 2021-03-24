Oil drum spill causes backups on I-465

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An oil drum spill on the westbound lanes of Interstate 465 near U.S. 31 and Meridian Street has backed up traffic.

At 4:20 p.m., the Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a tweet saying the right two lanes were closed and people should be prepared for “huge” backups during the evening commute. The tweet also said the area should be avoided if possible.

Cleanup is underway and just the right-most lane was closed as of 4:45 p.m. INDOT said in another tweet at 4:42 p.m. the right lane will be closed for two hours.